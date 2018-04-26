Captain’s Log: Quick, Before June Gloom Arrives ...

Consider yourself warned. June gloom is coming any day now and it will likely outstay its welcome.

I know, we are still better than a month away from June, but it often comes in May and stays until July. When it does, we will sorely miss all the delightful sunshine we’ve been enjoying.

Your marching orders are to march yourself outdoors and soak up the sun while it lasts. Oh, and don’t forget the sunscreen.

This is beach weather — unless the pesky June gloom has arrived by the time you read this. On my charters, I’ve been noticing a growing number of beach enthusiasts up and down the coast, yet the beaches are far from crowded as yet. This would be a great time to take a leisurely hike along the beach.

One nice walk is from Goleta Beach to the beach at the end of Mesa Lane (often called Thousand Steps).

Time the adventure to make much of the walk during low tide. It is several miles, so bring a bottle of water. Sandals or sneakers will save your feet from a terrible fate, unless you are accustomed to going barefoot and have hardened soles.

To many folks who prefer not to mingle with crowds, the camping season is coming to a close. That seems an odd statement considering the campgrounds are about to experience their busiest season. However, campers with year-round scheduling freedoms have been enjoying uncrowded sunny campsites.

Now that the crowds are coming, it is about time for the June gloom to keep them in long pants and sweatshirts until we get a break in the June gloom.

Picnics in the area parks are popular now. Our local parks are precious resources. It is food for the soul to watch families and friends play catch, throw horseshoes in the pits, help youngsters enjoy the playground equipment, set-up to feed the whole clan, or perhaps just sit under a tree and read a book.

After a day in the park, the tired feeling is particularly delightful. A shower or bath and a nap will fix you right up so you’ll be ready to tackle the evening festivities — maybe an evening on State Street?

Once June gloom arrives, a feeling of sun-starvation sets in. After several days, it feels like it’s been weeks since the sun last shone. That big bright orb seems like a thing of the past.

But remember, on most days, it is only necessary to take a drive up to east or west Camino Cielo Road, where the marine layer is below and the sun shines brightly. From that vantage point, one of our most breathtaking views is to be enjoyed"

A solid blanket of marine layer below with the tops of the enchanted Channel isles poking up through the clouds 20 some miles to the south.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.