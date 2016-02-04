Captain’s Log: Remember Our Memorial to Those Lost at Sea

Santa Barbarans live by the sea, love the sea and sometimes suffer loss at sea. There is no escaping the risks associated with taking to the sea for recreation or work.

We tend to make every effort to minimize risk at sea, yet when tragedy strikes, loved ones are left gazing off to sea, with a tear tracing a path of sadness down a forlorn face.

Many of us have lost friends, relatives and neighbors. I sadly ponder the loss of my next door neighbor, Fred Wollert, who died while working at sea.

Many men and women are remembered while gazing for long periods out upon the sea from which they never returned.

After Mujiba Cabugos lost her brother Ted Cabugos in 2000, she and Patrick McAvoy did something about it. They proposed the funding, design and creation of a Lost at Sea Memorial, which still stands and serves its function at the entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor.

Their's was a gutsy plan, begun with little more than a vision and heartfelt resolution. Community spirit prevailed in a very gratifying manner and funding was secured, thanks to generous gifts from many — in particular, the Wood-Claeyssens family.

Mujiba put her own artistic mind to work on a design and enlisted help from notable people, including Bud Bottoms, who designed our landmark dolphin fountain at the base of Stearns Wharf.

Working through the requisite bureaucracy may have seemed daunting, however, a real pro, Harbor Operations Manager Mick Kronman, stepped up to help steer the project through the process.

Kronman offered his thoughts at the time, saying, “This Memorial exists because of the vision and tenacity of Mujiba Cabugos and Patrick McAvoy. They brought heart and perseverance to a long overdue notion that took over four years to work its way through an exhaustive permit and review process. They are to be commended for their extraordinary gift to the City.”

The location is a precious spot, ideal for long reflections upon our lost loved ones while gazing off to sea or watching the boat traffic come and go.

Walk to the east end of the harbor breakwater, overlooking the harbor entrance, and look for the whale tail bench and thought-provoking artwork.

You may well find yourself returning frequently because it is a quiet serene place, perfect for a memorial and perfect for remembering.

— Capt. David Bacon