Captain’s Log: Santa Barbara Gets Service-Oriented Gun Store

Shooting sports enthusiasts, hunters and people interested in self and home defense have a new option in Santa Barbara for purchasing firearms. Guns of Santa Barbara at 4010 Calle Real in Santa Barbara just opened as a service-oriented gun store where customers are welcome and treated fairly and respectfully.

People who hunt tend to fish, and people who fish tend to hunt and engage in shooting sports. Everyone needs a safe to put valuables in, so the location of the new store is ideally located between the Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center and Dodge City shooters supply and safes store. The grouping of sporting and security businesses could be called “Sports Paradise.”

Capt. David Bacon and Capt. Tiffany Vague operate Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center. Rick Dodge and Kyle Dodge operate Dodge City and Santa Barbara Safes. Rick and Capt. David will collaborate on Guns of Santa Barbara, providing expertise and a refined and congenial service experience.

A pleasant customer experience is the hallmark of the new gun store, mirroring the great customer interaction styles of the neighboring stores. Staff at Guns of Santa Barbara will work with customers fairly and impartially, with the goal of award-winning customer service. Each of the people involved has extensive experience in customer-service businesses.

Now in one place, locals and visitors can find a thorough selection of guns, hunting, shooting and fishing supplies and safes. If the new firearm of your dreams is not currently in stock at Guns of Santa Barbara, staff works to order it promptly. The store carries new guns, guns on consignment, buys quality used guns and facilitates transfer of guns between private parties.

Whether your interest in guns is for defense, shooting sports, hunting or collecting, this store intends to make you feel at home with a variety of long rifles, shotguns, handguns and specialty guns. As Rick Dodge likes to say, “We won’t make a living selling you a gun. We’ll make a living selling you all your guns.”

Sale alert: Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center is holding a Black Saturday sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All merchandise (excluding rods and reels) will be 10 percent off, with select items slated for 20 percent savings.

