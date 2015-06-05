Captain’s Log: Santa Barbara Youngsters Soaking Up the Sport of Surf Fishing

A surf fishing tournament was hosted on the last Saturday in May by the Santa Barbara Sport Fishing Club, which has been around since some of the elderly members were young men.

The club is doing fine and is growing nicely. One of the most interesting things about the recent growth in the club is the age of new members. Many are pre-teens or early teens. These kids are soaking up the experiences of the older members and are coming on strong. This was quite apparent during the weekend tournament.

The mentoring and collaboration between elder and younger members is heartening. For example, an elder statesman of the club, Mike Doering, invited some of the youngsters to go with him to a favorite surf fishing spot. With fisherfolk, one doesn’t go around disclosing favorite fishing spots without permission, so I’ll just say that they took a long walk and fished a great area.

First place in the tournament was taken by Doering, with a 21-inch striped bass, which shows that you can bring along some youngsters and still get in some good fishing yourself. He also won a prize for the most (three) species caught. Second place was taken by 11-year-old John Vague (son of Capt. Tiffany Vague, who manages Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center and grandson of your faithful reporter) with an 18-inch striped bass. Fourteen-year-old Calvin Deshler took third place for the biggest fish and a prize for biggest perch, with a 16-incher.

There was another youngster along who might have taken fourth place in the tourney, but he hadn’t yet joined the club. I’m guessing he’ll become a member very soon.

These surf fishing tournaments are quite popular with the club and quite a number of people fished this tourney. It is very meaningful that two of the top three winners were youngsters, learning and honing their skills. Those kids are naturally excited and are, of course, proud of their accomplishments, but what is heartening is how the elder folks in the club are beaming with pride at their younger members.

This is the kind of growth that is good for everyone.

