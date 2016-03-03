Captain’s Log: Secret Fabulous Fisheries of the Santa Barbara Channel

The Santa Barbara Channel is the most underutilized fishery on the Southern California coast, and our annual fishing seasons got underway March 1. That means there are plenty of fat feisty fish just itching to test your mettle, so step up to the rail and duke it out in our inimitable Southern California stand-up style!

Besides the fishing, fantastic seascapes and encounters with playful marine mammals offer plenty of excitement and satisfaction. We have the ultimate fun destination here and people come from all over the world to play in our back yard. That feels good!

Your fishing options are limitless. On the far side of the Channel, the Channel Islands offer spectacular scenery guaranteed to capture your heart and haunt your dreams, if you find time to enjoy it between stoic battles with hard-fighting fish.

The mainland side of the Channel consists of 70 or so miles of thick kelp forests, long sandy beaches, shallow flats, rocky reefs, ledges and drop-offs and deepwater structure, making it coastal fishing heaven. The entire food chain rattles loudly here, beckoning you to come take your place as the top link.

The area’s friendly sportfishing landings and private-charter operations can take you to any destination throughout these fabled waters. The professional fishing skippers of the Channel have intimate knowledge of the topography of the area as well as the behavioral patterns of the various species of sportfish.

A trip aboard a sportboat — either open-party or private-charter — gives the visiting or infrequent angler his or her best chance for success.

Here are some of the succulent fish you can have a blast trying to catch for dinner or to release back into the wild.

Drift fishing with live bait and light tackle is a favored way to target halibut. Working spoons, jigs and plastics along the bottom will also produce, but an even more effective technique was developed locally by commercial halibuteers, who fish both sides of the Channel.

We call it “bounce-balling,” a method of slow-trolling over a sandy bottom at depths from 20-80 feet, bouncing the bottom frequently with the ball sinker. This is a dynamite technique for hooking some huge “flatties.”

The Channel Islands see some great white seabass bites. The mainland coast has an even better white seabass fishery thanks to long-term conservation efforts by us fisherfolk.

We’ve caught them at over 70 pounds, fish in the 30-40 pound range are common during a hot bite and 20-pounders are considered schoolies. These are hard-fighting fish and culinary delights.

White seabass freely roam the entire Channel and seem to change their habits at will, so finding them can be a delightful challenge. When actively foraging, these fish will eat a variety of offerings including live squid and baitfish plastics lures and metal jigs.

The Santa Barbara Channel is as far down the Pacific coast as Chinook salmon travel in appreciable numbers. This fishery is taken quite seriously by anglers along the Ventura and Santa Barbara counties coastline.

The reason for their popularity is obvious as soon as one is boated. These are magnificent fish — chrome on the outside and delicious on the inside. If you close your eyes and pop in a mental image of the ultimate fish, it may well be a salmon.

From March through mid-summer, hardcore salmoneers troll or mooch in areas where massive baitballs are present. Trolling is considered the more effective technique, although it takes considerably more effort and tackle than mooching, which is the other common technique.

Calico bass rank high on many anglers’ favorite fish list, and this Channel is definitely the place to target them.

Those miles and miles of dense kelp forests along our mainland coast are alive with calicos. Santa Cruz and Santa Rosa islands are home to the biggest bass I’ve seen.

Urchin divers who work the island kelp beds confirm what my fishing experience already tells me. There are double-digit-weight calicos aplenty in those kelp beds and along the shallow reefs.

One of my usual techniques for catching calicos is to cast lures around the boiler rocks at the islands and another is to anchor my charterboat, WaveWalker, just up-current from a patch of kelp, shallow reef or boiler rock.

Then I begin chumming with live and chunked anchovies and chopped squid and begin casting live baits right into the kelp or next to structure where these fish hide. Once the fish leave the kelp we cast plastic swimbaits and catch the bass in open water. It is a blast!

Lingcod are big mean prehistoric-looking denizens of deepwater rocky environs with an attitude to match the description. They are aggressive, territorial and voracious.

Oh, and they taste great!

Speaking personally, any powerful fish that fights valiantly and pleases the palate ranks high on my list of favorite fish.

In my vernacular, any lingcod over 10 pounds is a “Lingasaur”. Once you’ve caught one, I’m sure you’ll agree they deserve that nickname.

Rockfish, such as vermilion (red snapper), copper rockfish, olive rockfish and others are favorites in restaurants and fish markets because they are easy to cook, taste good and full of healthy nourishment.

We fish for them with double-dropper loops (two-hook rigs) which means that you may catch two fish at a time!

Whatever fish you wish to target, the Santa Barbara Channel offers great adventure and great sights. Get out on the water and catch your own dinner!

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.