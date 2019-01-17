Captain’s Log: Special-Needs Kids Open Up at Sea

The power of the sea and her critters to reach deep inside a person is truly awe-inspiring. Staff of SOFTIN, Inc. get to see this on our trips, and it is so touching it brings a tear to our eyes. I serve as executive sirector of SOFTIN and Capt. Tiffany Vague is the program panager.

Together. we run trips on our charterboat WaveWalker to take special-needs kids on at-sea educational adventures.

We have had so many touching experiences that I could (and maybe should) write a book about them. Here is an example:

We ran a trip for several special-needs kids and two caregivers from one of our local collaborating organizations which provides life-skills services. The range of conditions among this group went from high-functioning autism to a severely impaired (both physically and mentally) gal in her mid-teens named Hannah.

She had to be carried from a wheelchair onto the boat, and we put her in a secure spot where she had good visibility as well as interactive possibilities. Still, she looked very fearful, kept her eyes downward and was completely quiet.

The caregiver said Hannah doesn’t talk and almost never interacts with anyone. The organization wanted her to have experiences, especially with nature, that might help open her up emotionally.

We began the excursion in our usual manner with a slow and easy cruise inside the harbor on flat, calm water.

We talked about the different kinds of boats and what each was used for; we read and laughed at some of the fun boat names; we talked about how the waterfront community works and professional opportunities.

I noticed that Hannah’s eyes were moving, and she glanced at things.

Then we moved to the entrance to the harbor where there are usually birds and harbor seals. We talked about the birds, some of which came very close to the boat. Hannah lifted her head and turned to get a good look at pelicans, cormorants, sea gulls and harbor seals.

We went outside the harbor and visited the California sea lions hauled out on the green buoy and the red and white buoy. Hannah actually smiled and waved at the pinnipeds on the third pass around the second buoy. That surprised her caregiver in a very positive way.

Finally, we spent a little while fishing, and Hannah saw others catching fish and having lots of fun. We put a baited line in the water and tucked the rod under her arm. When a fish bit, we helped her with the rod, put her fingers on the handle and helped her reel in the fish.

At this point, Hannah was wide-eyed, laughing and almost shrieking with pleasure. Her caregiver told us she had never seen Hannah come out of her shell like that and enjoy something so profoundly.

Back at the dock when it was time to leave, we helped Hannah onto the dock and into her wheelchair. Her caregiver huddled closely with Hannah and we could see there was an exchange of hand signs.

The caregiver stood up, holding Hannah’s hand and said to us, “Hannah had more fun than ever and she wants to come back.”

We all cried. I hope she does return. I need new outboards for the WaveWalker, but I want to keep running these nonprofit trips.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.