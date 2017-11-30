Captain’s Log: Stalking Wary Game Can Require Ingenuity as Well as Skills

Two hunters (names withheld to protect the successful) were hunting deer near Figueroa Mountain one clear, crisp morning during deer season.

These guys were pretty good, but they had spotted a wily old buck they had seen on previous trips but never had a real chance at getting it.

On this morning, conditions were better but still not quite perfect because the gently wafting breeze was moving in such a way that the hunters were upwind and with no way to maneuver around the critter.

The buck caught their scent but couldn’t see them, so it started moving around nervously trying to pinpoint the potential danger.

The guys had purposely rolled in the dirt and rubbed against trees and bushes to mask the human scent, but the old buck had sniffed it all before and was having no part of it.

Then one of the hunters brought out a potential solution he had stuffed in his pockets just in case he needed a smelly fix for exactly this kind of situation.

While remaining hidden, they tied cloth straps around their boots, over the tops and under the soles.

Then one pulled out his little container of skunk scent and applied a dollop on the bottom of each strap to mask their human scent and leave a trail of skunk scent wherever they walked.

After some time, the big buck appeared to visibly settle down, though he kept scanning his environment carefully.

The hunters had to take a long, circuitous route to stay completely hidden and not walk where they would make any sound. Hard rocky areas were best.

As the hunters moved, they peeked around boulders, trees and bushes to keep an eye on the buck, which was on the move browsing but being cautious and looking for spots that could be a potential resting bed for the warm part of the day.

The hunters had to adjust their path to keep gaining on the buck and try to get a good shot at — they hoped — less than a couple hundred yards.

After hours of stalking the wary animal, the distance was right and the backdrop was right to absorb the bullet in case of a miss.

And, the buck was finally holding still enough for the hunters to draw a bead, exhale half a breath, take careful aim and gently squeeze off a shot.

It was a successful hunt and the hunters knew that between them they had enough prime tasty meat to feed their families a venison dinner of some sort once or twice a week for a couple of months to come.

Then the field dressing and the heavy lifting began. Hunting generally isn’t easy, but it sure is rewarding.

This is a tradition and culture passed down among families for a great many generations.

It ensures clean, healthy protein meals from wild animals that lived naturally, rather than people always relying on store-bought meat that was feed lot-raised to fatten up the animal while it was fed all the chemicals the law allows.

I prefer the healthy, natural meats any day.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. The opinions expressed are his own.