Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, December 6 , 2018, 4:22 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Surf Zone Yucky After First Big Storm

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | December 6, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

I had a friend take sick and grow weak over a period of a few weeks. He did recover, but it was a slow process. Diagnosis was not easy, but the medical consensus was ingestion of too much bad bacteria.

My friend was a surfer, and just couldn’t resist the challenge and thrill of storm surf. He surfed for several days in a row, during and after the first major storm of the season. Not long after that, he began to feel weak and sickly.

We recently had the first major wet storms of the season, and some surfers were out looking for storm surf thrills. Most had a blast, but some may feel the effects of ingestion of runoff bacteria over the next month or so.

Our nearshore waters are especially bad when the first storm of the season is a real gully-washer. Heavy rains at the start of the rainy season wash out major concentrations of gunk from our canyons and flood plains.

Mother Nature will clean up the mess, but it’s best to give her a few weeks before spending a lot of time in the water.

I know better than to tell a surfer not to go out. I grew up surfing myself, and I know the call of the surf is powerfully compelling.

I do urge surfers and beach swimmers to spend less time in the water right now, and to take extra precautions not to swallow water. Also, take a good hot shower soon after coming home, and wash your wetsuit much more thoroughly than usual.

Ocean currents and swells move bacteria all along our coast, so there is no place safe to swim. There are places to avoid, however. Beaches near the mouths of flowing streams and creeks will have higher concentrations of bacteria and runoff junk.

A study of the ocean current flow direction gives a careful observer a clue as to which way (up coast or down coast) the runoff is being carried. Head the other way before taking to the water.

Water conditions should improve in another week or so. Even if we have another good rain, the runoff shouldn’t be quite as dirty as after the first big storm.

Where does the bad bacteria come from? Well, mostly from us, of course. High bacteria counts come from areas where there are more pets than in other areas, also from places where residents have a habit of tossing bad stuff over their fences into the creeks.

But the highest concentrations of fecal bacteria can come from the vicinity of homeless camps. That is an extremely difficult social problem to deal with.

Meanwhile, just be cognizant of questionable water quality, until Mother Nature cleans house. She is good at that.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 