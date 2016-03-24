Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: There’s a New Bass in Town and He’s a Tough Hombre

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | March 24, 2016 | 4:02 p.m.

Striped bass are expanding their territory down the coast, and catches have become more common, especially this year. The hearty bass can live and thrive in water ranging from fresh, clear and fast to slow and brackish to surgy big surf. Give ‘em time and they will spread out far and wide, up and down the coast.

It isn’t fair to characterize “stripers” as newcomers to our area because there have been incidental catches dating back many years. One spot where a number have been caught is near the base of the pier to the rock island below La Conchita. A smattering have also been caught up by Jalama Beach.

This year, however, the counts have risen, and people who have been fishing the surf for decades without hooking one managed to bring one in. That is generally cause for celebration because these feisty bass are a blast to catch and make pretty good table fare since they are a bass.

From Monterey north to beyond the San Francisco Bay area, these brutes are common catches in the surf zone. Inside the Bay they are sometimes quite prolific and they swarm the Delta system.

Our state canals carry a lot of these bass, so they have made it into a number of our freshwater lakes where fisherfolk love to target them.

What makes this fish such a tough hombre? Well, it is a bass, so its solution to most problems is to eat it, bite it or just lose interest and swim away.

John Vague of Santa Barbara caught a striped bass while surf fishing at Jalama Beach. (David Bacon / Noozhawk photo)

More so than most bass species, this one likes to prowl and commonly covers pretty good distances in a day — unless the feed is right, in which case there is little reason to mosey on.

The common nickname for striped bass is, “striper,” which as they expand their territory into SoCal gives us a naming problem.

We already have a “striper” in our waters because we use that name for a striped marlin. By comparison, a huge striped bass is maybe 30 to 40 pounds (though they can get up over 60 pounds) whereas a striped marlin can grow to hundreds of pounds.

Maybe we wont have a naming problem because striped bass are caught mainly in the surf zone and striped marlin are caught way offshore.

Relative to other fish in the surf zone, a striped bass has a dominant personality, though it might back down when nose-to-nose with a shark, big ray or halibut.

For us fisherfolk, these bass are a welcome sight on the end of our line.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

