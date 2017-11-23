Captain’s Log: Tide Pool Drama Plays Out In Real Life or Death

I love to watch tide pools after a high tide leaves water in them and begins to ebb. I tend to watch quietly and motionlessly so that sea life behaves normally and I get to observe and learn from it.\

One time recently, while I sat very still watching for tide pool activity, a wave broke into the tide pool and deposited a small fish, which looked to be a very young barred surf perch about the size of a half-dollar coin.

When the wave receded, the fish did a quick swim-about looking for a way back to open water. No escape routes were available and the fish calmed down to await an opportunity.

Near the other side of the pool, about 4 feet away, a rock appeared to move.

Surprised, my eyes darted to the movement and I immediately recognized a small octopus, which had been holding perfectly still and doing a fantastic job of imitating a rock. The fish didn’t notice and continued exploring.

When the octopus moved twice more and the fish didn’t notice, I realized the octopus was employing brilliant stealth tactics. It would wait until the fish was facing directly away, quickly move about 6 inches closer and transform again into a rock.

After several minutes, the stealthy predator was within a foot of the perch and I just knew the scene was about to get wild.

At that point, I was not having much faith in that perch which seemed to have no problems with a rock that kept moving closer. That kind of behavior will get a critter removed from the gene pool.

Just as the little perch was turning away from the octopus again — and was I was holding my breath in anticipation of blazing life-and-death action — a large set of swells came in.

A wave broke into the tide pool, creating an avenue of exit of which the perch took quick advantage, with the octopus hot on its tail.

The perch got lucky with perfect timing from Ma Nature, and the hungry octopus went back to the other side of the tide pool and assumed its rock-disguise again to await another predatory opportunity.

I wasn’t worried about the octopus at all. It is a smart and resourceful predator, which I hold in equally high esteem as a coyote on land — another true master of predation.

