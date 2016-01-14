Captain’s Log: Tough Nuts to Crack

America is a big bowl of mixed nuts. The self-imported nuts piled in on top of the indigenous nuts long ago and together over time we have proven to be one tough nut to crack. There is always room in the American for more nuts.

Yup, I love being an American nut. The cool part about our country is that we’re willing to fight and die to protect our right to disagree with one another. It is the heart of the matter.

I’m reminded of one of my mom’s best statements, which I heard many times while growing up. I would say something, she would look at me thoughtfully and say, “I disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

Those words, which cut me down and buoyed me up all at once, gave me a healthy respect for disagreeing among us all. It’s okay! Her philosophy became my philosophy and has stuck with me.

Many a person has wondered what politically party I side with. Some feel that since I own a bait and tackle shop and a gun store that I am probably a Republican.

That really cracks me up. Does anyone here think that only Republicans buy guns?

It ain’t so! Some of our most liberal preservationist Democrats, some of our most unhappy Independents and even some of our staunch gun control advocates have some surprisingly nice collections of firearms. Some Republicans wouldn’t want to own a gun.

It does humor me that Mr. Obama has become the greatest gun salesman in history.

Every time he speaks of gun control he learns what a huge percentage of our population believes strongly in gun ownership. They'll buy every gun in sight when they become worried that their rights may be stripped away or even eroded.

We the people will be well-armed and prepared.

My philosophy on disagreeing works in other arenas, too. I sit on several councils, collaboratives, committees and other such bodies that deal with our natural resources, and I’ve put my philosophy to work more times than I can remember.

I actually enjoy the process of sitting down together and working through contentious issues and I honestly believe that openly sharing very disparate views makes for a healthy process that creates something that everyone contributed to meaningfully.

As for my political affiliation… if you could see who and what I vote for, you still wouldn’t be able to tell.

I do not vote for someone because of what political party flag they carry. I don’t care about that.

I vote based upon my own feelings of how many of my rights a candidate may try to take away from me while in office or how hard I believe they will fight to retain my rights.

I believe in keeping our rights at all costs.

Access to our waters for fishing, the right to own and bear arms and the right to openly disagree are not privileges. These are our rights to be defended — at all costs.

Agree with me? Disagree with me (on anything I ever write or say)? Have at me. No worries. I believe in defending your right to do so.

That is why we collectively are as good as we are and why we are, together, a very tough nut to crack.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.