Captain’s Log: Tragic Accident While Target Shooting Took My Grandson

By Capt. David Bacon | February 22, 2018 | 6:35 p.m.

I lost my grandson Kaiden Vague to a tragic and fatal accident while target/practice shooting up at the “Glass Factory,” a popular target-shooting spot up on the mountain above the Santa Barbara area. The family mourns, I mourn and the sporting community mourns.

His Dad had Kaiden and his brother John out doing some training and practicing when an accident happened faster than a good Dad could intervene.

Kaiden Vague Click to view larger
Kaiden Vague

It wasn’t the fault of his Dad because there was good training going on. It wasn’t the gun’s fault because a gun is incapable of hurting someone ... it takes an operator. The ammo was fine. It was a too-fast-to-stop accident.

I’m one to analyze and sometimes overthink things yet as I ponder what went wrong for Kaiden, I know that it was a quick and fatal mistake. Fortunately, it was instantaneous so Kaiden did not suffer prolonged pain.

The family, however, has prolonged grief to work through. One thing that helps emotionally is that Kaiden’s parents donated his organs so that other kids may live and their parents don’t have to suffer the loss of their children.

So the good feeling is that Kaiden will be hither and yon in the way of good healthy organs keeping organ-recipient kids alive wherever they may be.

Here is the saddest part. He was born on his Mom’s birthday, so they shared a birthday for 16 years. He was declared deceased on his and his Mom’s birthday.

Thanks for letting me borrow your shoulder. I’m a sad Grandad right now, but leading my family through the grieving process.

We will remember and cherish his bright, happy spirit, big smile and quick laugh.

Kaiden’s friends have started a GoFundMe page to help with medical, service and related expenses. Should you care to help the link is:
https://www.gofundme.com/kaiden-vague-memorial-campaign.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

