Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Trout Plants to Resume at Lake Cachuma

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | March 13, 2015 | 12:00 p.m.

That cheering sound wafting in through the windows is from our recreation-loving community rejoicing over a resumption of scheduled trout plants at Lake Cachuma. This is good for residents, nonresident visitors, the concessionaire, the Nature Center, the local tackle shop business, county, state — everyone, really.

The concerns from the Department of Fish & Wildlife, based on lawsuits it was dealing with, had been that trout stocking could impact steelhead and red-legged frogs. As I opined in an earlier Noozhawk column, these issues shouldn’t halt the trout stocking program.

If I were a wimpy stocked triploid (sterile) trout that made it over the dam in a high water year and found myself snout-to-snout with a hungry, wild steelhead, two things would happen: I’d get my butt kicked, and the steelhead would get the food. Being a sterile trout, interbreeding wouldn’t be an issue. For red-legged frogs, good natural habitat can be restored or even developed, but Lake Cachuma isn’t it because the lake is not natural habitat.

We built the lake, and recreational fishing was always a part of the plan. We must stay true to ourselves and always honor and respect that.

That is pretty much the way the county saw things and it went to work to fix the situation. Lots and lots of caring citizens supported the effort by emailing our interest in continuing the stocking program. The Third District Court of Appeals weighed in on our side by pretty much telling the state that it could issue a permit.

At first, the state seemed to resist; however, under pressure from the community and after meeting with our county, the state came through for us in a big way — not only issuing the permit that allows the county to stock the lake, but additionally agreeing to resume stocking it themselves.

Our county supervisors weighed in. In a press release from the Parks Division of the County Community Services Department, Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr was quoted as saying, “I am so pleased that trout stocking will continue at Lake Cachuma. Assuring that stocking continued was a priority for my office as Lake Cachuma serves as both an important economic driver for our local economy and as a recreational venue for both county and noncounty residents."

After being without stocked trout all season, roughly 10,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout will be planted during April. The first plant of about 2,000 pounds will be from the state, followed by a plant of about 8,000 pounds from the county. Considering that a normal scheduled stock is 4,000 pounds, these combined stocks will be a huge boost for the lake fishery. The stocked fish will vary in size from half a pound on up to impressive 8.5-pound units.

The Nature Center and its supporters are adding to the cheering sound from the community because those stocks are scheduled to happen before the annual Neal Taylor Center Fish Derby on April 18. This is a premier annual fundraiser for this wonderful nonprofit, so timing is perfect. Until this year it was referred to as the “Trout Derby” and will hopefully be called so again.

Yes, we sure want more rain and higher water levels at the lake, but it is still a wonderful recreational resource, and so resuming trout plantings will help bring people out to recreate. Mom, dad, aunt, uncle, grandma and grandpa, plus all the kids, will be able to enjoy a day or weekend away, take in the sights, sounds and smells of nature while roaming and casting along the lakeshore or fishing from a boat.

My well-worn hat is doffed to the county, supervisors, citizens and the state for working together to make this happen. Thank you!

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 