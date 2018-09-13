Thursday, September 13 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Varmints Prowling Our Neighborhoods

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | September 13, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

This is the time of year we expect to see numerous varmints foraging throughout our neighborhoods. The weather is hot and dry and it is necessary for them to range farther afield in search of water and prey.

Many varmints are adept at stealth hunting in town. Raccoons, skunks and possums forage mostly at night and try to stay out of site. They have few enemies in town, except for us humans.

Most dogs going after one of these hunters are quickly taught a lesson. Size isn’t everything. A snarly disposition or a horrible scent gland can go a long way in a fight. 

A large critter such as cougar, bobcat and bear may forage throughout the fringes of town. A coyote is high on the food chain because it ranges far, hunts smart and will eat most anything.

Of all the foraging wild varmints who venture into town, the coyote is the one who earns the lion’s share of my respect. Fresh meat is its first choice, but most everything else ranks second and will be taken in a pinch.

One morning a coyote pranced across Los Carneros Road as if it owned Goleta. I had to step on my breaks to avoid colliding with the magnificent hunter.

It wasn’t perturbed in the least. After crossing the road, it halted a few yards beyond the road to gaze haughtily at me before simply disappearing into the brush.

What amazed me was that the disappearing act was so sudden and absolute I was left wondering if I had really just seen the critter. Yup, I was sure of it.

I most often see coyotes hunting in the pre-dawn hours. The daytime foraging pattern of the one I nearly collided with reminds me that they are expanding their time range as well as their geographic range during this dry hot time of year.

Why is that? I’m thinking that daytime is when we have more of our pets outside where they are vulnerable.

Our pets make fine meals for a coyote. At this season, more than any other, it is important to protect your pets.

Keep your cats indoors. Keep a sharp eye on small dogs. Hide your hampsters. Hang your bird cage someplace safe. Leave your pet lizards in the house. Cover the koi pond. Take every precaution to keep your pets from becoming prey.

Think of how awful it would be to watch a coyote halt and gaze haughtily at you while your kitty was hinging from its hungry mouth.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

