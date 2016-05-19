Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:37 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Captain’s Log: When Gales Blow, Life Flows

These cloud formations, nicknamed “fingers of death,” atop our coastal range are a sure sign of strong winds out at sea to the northwest. Click to view larger
These cloud formations, nicknamed “fingers of death,” atop our coastal range are a sure sign of strong winds out at sea to the northwest. (David Bacon photo)
By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | May 19, 2016 | 2:31 p.m.

On land, springtime gales blow seeds and plant spores, and you can almost watch life happen. It may be enough to upset a person’s allergies, but the winds move life and it grows quickly. Critters follow the new growth for their needs and predators follow their prey. We can watch it happen.

At sea, springtime gales move life and begin food chain processes in just as big a way as on land — maybe even bigger — but it is not as easy to see.

Across the ocean, there isn’t anything to geologically alter the wind, so wind events become long-fetch things that exert powerful influences along thousands of miles.

As powerful long-fetch winds push topwater downwind, an upwelling from the deep sea is created to fill the pressure void left by the moving topwater. In some very large areas of the deep sea, water holds vast amounts of nutritious, low-end, good chain stuffs, both flora and fauna.

All of that potential food is lifted to near the surface by the upwelling, and suddenly the next level of our food chain has groceries on their table. Those critters eat and multiply and feed the next level and so on until the fish and other critters we humans eat get a shot at the building food sources.

Folks who work the sea can sense this whole process and see its effects in terms of big healthy schools of baitfish (anchovies, sardines, mackerel, jacksmelt, herring, and the like) as well as squid, octopus, pelagic red crab and other primary forms of nourishment for our dinner fish.

We wouldn’t have white sea bass, halibut, yellowtail, lingcod, rockfish and other delectable critters without this wind-spurred food chain.

Whether I stand on land in the back country or on my charter boat out on the sea, I can feel these forces of life and sense it all come together as the primordial system that drives the good hunting in summer and autumn.

When gales blow… life flows.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 