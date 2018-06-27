Car Catches Fire After Head-On Collision Near Santa Barbara

One vehicle caught fire after a head-on collision on Cathedral Oaks Road near Santa Barbara Friday afternoon but the occupants were uninjured, according to authorities.

A passenger vehicle and a SUV collided on Cathedral Oaks Road at Via Chaparral at 4:05 p.m. and the passenger vehicle caught fire, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

County Fire and the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene and the fire was put out with an extinguisher before firefighters arrived, Zaniboni said.

The two passengers of that vehicle were not injured.

The SUV driver, an elderly male, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated with the Jaws of Life, Zaniboni said.

The man complained of moderate injuries and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

