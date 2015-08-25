Car Catches Fire on Santa Barbara Highway 101 Offramp

Advice

The California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to a car engulfed in flames Tuesday morning near the Carrillo Street offramp on northbound Highway 101.

CHP officers got the call at 11:11 a.m. and found a car on fire, causing them to close the offramp temporarily, according to an incident information report.

There were no injuries, but the vehicle is a total loss from the fire damage, City Fire Capt. Steve Berman said.

The driver didn't report any problems with the vehicle and with the extent of the damage, City Fire couldn't pinpoint the exact cause, he said.

It's not often a vehicle fire gets going that strongly, he noted, but the flames didn't spread to any nearby vegetation.

"It was going pretty good when we got there."

