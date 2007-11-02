Car Crash Results in DUI

A Blazer flips after taking an offramp too fast; the driver suffers minor injuries and is charged with a DUI.

A 50-year-old man from Chino Hills suffered moderate injuries and was later charged with a DUI Thursday after his Chevrolet Blazer sped off Highway 101’s Santa Monica Road ramp in Carpinteria and flipped over several times, authorities said.

Don Clotworthy, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, said the 2000 Blazer’s high rate of speed — about 70 miles per hour — resulted in the failure to negotiate the sweeping right curve of the ramp.

Shortly after the crash at 2 p.m., Michael Nissen was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for cuts, abrasions and contusions.

Nissen was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor, Officer Clotworthy said in a statement. No other vehicles were involved, and Nissen was wearing his seatbelt, he said.