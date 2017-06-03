Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:31 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Car Crash Victim Flees After Rollover Wreck on Highway 154

All three occupants extricated themselves, though the one who fled had to be rescued from over a cliff edge

A Nissan Sentra ended up slamming into boulders off Highway 154 after a rollover wreck near Painted Cave Road on Saturday afternoon. The three occupants were able to free themselves from the vehicle, although two required medical attention. Click to view larger
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | updated logo 6:10 p.m. | June 3, 2017 | 5:17 p.m.

Three people were able to get themselves out of the wreckage of a rollover crash on Highway 154 above Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon, but one of the occupants ran from the scene, appearing to be cognitively “altered in some fashion,” according to responders.

According to California Highway Patrol dispatches, a Nissan Sentra had rolled over on its roof near Painted Cave Road about 4 p.m.

CHP, Santa Barbara County firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, Los Padres National Forest personnel and an American Medical Response ambulance all responded to the crash scene, about 2½ miles north of Goleta.

County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said all three men, who appeared to be in their 20s, escaped on their own from the sedan. However, one of them fled down the highway, prompting a search by sheriff's deputies, who ultimately found him 200 feet over the edge of a cliff.

Zaniboni said the man appeared to have suffered minor injuries and “appears to be combative and altered in some fashion.” He said fire and sheriff’s personnel were working to subdue him and hoist him back to the road, and that he would likely be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

One of the other two occupants was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

