Car Crashes into Santa Maria Home; No Injuries Reported

A Santa Maria family got a surprise house call Tuesday night when a motorist failed to negotiate a corner and crashed into their entryway. Although the structure and the car were badly damaged in the collision, there were no injuries.

According to authorities, the driver of a four-door sedan was traveling westbound on Knudsen Way about 8:45 p.m. but was unable to make the turn onto the 800 block of South Oakley Avenue. The vehicle drove across the lawn and struck the one-story house at the front entry.

Santa Maria fire Battalion Chief Alan Widling said the residents were home at the time of the collision, but no one was injured. The driver, whose identity was not released, was the lone occupant of the car.

"The collision damaged and removed the major structural element supporting the roof over the front door and entryway," Widling said.

After the vehicle was towed away, he said firefighters constructed a temporary support system to stabilize the damaged area.

"The home was posted for restricted use, which allowed the residents to remain in the home this evening," Widling said.

A ladder truck, an Urban Search & Rescue vehicle and a battalion chief responded to the 9-1-1 call, along with Santa Maria police and an American Medical Response ambulance.

Police are investigating the incident and no charges have been filed.

Widling said the city Building Department was notified and an inspection of the structure is expected Wednesday.

