Car Crashes Into Santa Maria Jamba Juice Store
One smoothie shop customer, one car passenger were treated for minor injuries at the scene after car drove 6 feet into the building
Employees clean up after a car slammed into the Santa Maria Jamba Juice on Monday afternoon leaving the floor covered in a layer of broken glass. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully
| July 25, 2016 | 6:48 p.m.
Two people were injured when a car slammed into the Jamba Juice store in Santa Maria Monday afternoon.
Santa Maria police and fire were dispatched at approximately 4:45 p.m. to the Jamba Juice in the College Square shopping center at the corner of East Betteravia Road and South College Drive, authorities said.
A Honda Prelude driver reportedly confused the gas and brake pedals, sending the car through the glass doors and approximately 6 feet into the building, Officer Stephen Shaffer said.
A Jamba Juice customer and a passenger in the vehicle had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
The building did not sustain any structural damage, but crews responded to board up the front of the store.
Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the collision, police added.
A Honda Prelude sits ready to be towed away after the vehicle crashed into the Santa Maria Jamba Juice store Monday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
