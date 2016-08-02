‘Car Life on the 101’ TV Program Speeding to KEYT Lineup

Car Life on the 101 — a new type of lifestyle programming broadcasting from Camarillo to the San Luis Obispo marketplace — will debut at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, on Santa Barbara-based KEYT.

This weekly program will focus on the people that own amazing cars and their stories as well as great weekend trips, events and fun adventures all centered around the car lifestyle.

It is intended to appeal to both the car people and adventure seekers searching for new things to see and do.

“There are so many amazing and significant stories in our area around the car community that we felt it needed to be shared across the area,” said Monte Wilson, the show’s host. “The history of the car culture really started in Southern California, and we want to make sure we capture those stories all the way to the latest things happening in our area.”

Wilson was the founder of Santa Barbara Cars and Coffee, which has grown into one of the larger community organizations in the Santa Barbara area.

As a former race car driver and car enthusiast, Wilson is a “car guy” to the core, having been involved with the car culture from an early age and to now being a driving force to help bring the car community together to help the local charities and organizations.

Co-hosting the show will be Elijah Allan-Blitz. He is best known for his many independent and short films, as well as the Peter Bogdanovich feature film She’s Funny That Way.

In addition to his work on Car Life on the 101, Allan-Blitz is the lead in the pilot New Dawn.

Car Life on the 101 is being produced by YTS Films, which has won multiple awards over the last decade for their programs and films, including multiple Telly Awards, official selections into the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and most recently the Communicator Award for Design Santa Barbara.

In addition to the weekly television program, Car Life on the 101 will have a very strong social media presence via a website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat to help the viewers not only see the segments as they are broadcast but learn more through a behind the scenes segment, which will retrace some of the fun trips and describe how things were produced.

The latest happenings in the car community will also be available on the website and released to the press. Additional information can be found at www.carlifeonthe101.com.

For more information about Car Life on the 101, contact Monte Wilson at 805.455.4076 or email at [email protected].

— Maria Wilson represents Car Life on the 101.