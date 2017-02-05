Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:12 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

In Spirit of Giving, 7th Graders Donate Car Seat to CASA

By Marissa Acker for Court Appointed Special Advocates | February 5, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County has received a generous donation from the seventh-grade students at St. Louis de Montfort School in Santa Maria.

In their celebration of Catholic Schools Week, the students set a goal to serve their community by helping children in need.

During an assembly for Catholic Schools Week, the seventh-grade class presented the car seat to CASA of Santa Barbara County.

“The kids wanted to do more for their community, they saved money by doing extra chores around the house rather than asking mom or dad for extra money,” said their teacher, Lyn Matasci.

Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. The theme for the 2017 event is Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service.

Along with several other members of the community, the school learned of CASA’s urgent need for 15 car seats via social media.

The school felt compelled to help and within days raised enough money to buy and donate the car seat to CASA.

“We are so touched to see children in our community motivated to help other children. The example of kindness that the children have shown is impressive," said Kim Colby Davis, executive director of CASA.

"Because of their generosity, a CASA volunteer will now be able to safely transport their CASA child to court and on visits,” she said.

For more information about CASA, making a donation, or to get involved, visit www.sbcasa.org or call Crystal Moreno, recruiting and outreach director, 739-9102 ext. 2954.

— Marissa Acker for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

 

