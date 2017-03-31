Buckle Kids Up for Safety — Correctly

Because reports indicate that four out of five child passenger-safety seats are installed or adjusted incorrectly, Cottage Health Trauma Services will offer a free Child Passenger Safety Class to help parents learn about child passenger laws and how to properly install child seats.

The class will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in Burtness Auditorium at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, 400 W. Pueblo St. (enter at Bath Street).

Topics to be covered include a car seat-safety presentation and information on the new rear-facing seat law, which became effective Jan. 1.

There also will be opportunities for hands-on skills practice with infant, convertible and booster seats.

Nationally certified child passenger-safety technicians will conduct a Q&A session.

To register for the free class, email Jessica Harris at [email protected]

For more about Cottage Health, visit www.cottagehealth.org.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.