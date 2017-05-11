Car-Sharing Company Zipcar Debuts 10 Vehicles in Santa Barbara as Bike Lane Work Begins

Vehicles will be available at designated parking spots around the city, and can be rented by the hour or day

Car-sharing company Zipcar has made its way to Santa Barbara.

The four Subaru Imprezas, three Honda Fits and three Honda CR-Vs that can be rented by the hour or day are part of the city’s strategy to increase residents’ transportation options, promote ride sharing, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and ease a widespread parking crunch.

After applying online, Zipcar users can lock and unlock the cars by holding their Zipcar card to a scanning feature under the windshield. The vehicles can be rented from an hour to seven days, and are supposed to be parked in one of 10 designated spaces around the city.

Zipcar picks up the tab for gas with its own card in the vehicle and covers drivers with its own insurance.

Car-sharing talks began about a decade ago in the city, and the cars debuted last month.

“We have updated our General Plan in recent years to specifically call out car-sharing as a program that can provide parking solutions and increase sustainable transportation trips,” Mayor Helene Schneider said in a statement. “Now we are finally realizing this opportunity to provide greater transportation choices for Santa Barbara residents.”

UC Santa Barbara, Westmont College and Santa Barbara City College have already been offering their own Zipcar programs.

The 10 vehicles have reserved parking spots in the Amtrak Depot lot, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, city garages 6 and 10 and the corners of Sola and De La Vina streets, Chapala and Figueroa streets, De La Guerra and De La Vina streets, Micheltorena and San Andres streets, and Gutierrez and Milpas streets.

As part of Santa Barbara’s effort to promote active transportation, work is also starting on the city’s Bicycle Master Plan projects.

The City Council adopted the plan last July as a way to promote bicycling, make it a safer mode of transportation, and connect Santa Barbara’s patchwork of bike paths.

This summer and fall, Class II bike lanes are slated to be completed along six blocks of Cota Street, two blocks of Rancheria Street and one block of Haley Street.

The lanes will require the removal of parking on both sides of Rancheria and one side of Cota and Haley.

A proposal to convert Cota into a one-way street to avoid losing parking spots was abandoned by city transportation staff after studies showed the conversion would cause serious congestion issues on the Eastside.

“I think this is an excellent project. Yeah, there are trade-offs in terms of parking removal, but it will really complete a huge gap in our bike network,” said Eve Sanford of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.

The loss of parking in a parking-saturated city, however, fueled the at-times intense criticism of the Bicycle Master Plan, particularly the development of a Westside-Eastside connection, which will ultimately run along Sola Street.

Project timelines — and even how many of the 35 projects get off the ground — will be determined in large part by the timing and availability of competitive state transportation money.

“So much of this Bicycle Master Plan is going to be dependent on grant funds,” said Peter Brown, the city’s associate transportation planner.

Construction of the Sola Street bike lanes and a bike boulevard for Chino Street will not begin for another few years, Brown said, due to timing restrictions attached to the grant funding they’ve already been awarded.​

