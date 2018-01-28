Car Shears Off Fire Hydrant in Downtown Santa Barbara; Occupants Flee Scene

Police investigating 6:30 a.m. crash at intersection of State and Carrillo streets; minor flooding reported at nearby businesses

A car sheared off a fire hydrant early Sunday at a normally busy downtown Santa Barbara intersection. No injuries were reported but the occupants fled the scene.

The incident was reported at about 6:30 a.m. at State and Carrillo streets, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

A Mazda sedan knocked the hydrant off its base, sending a stream of water high into the air on the southeast corner of the intersection, in front of the US Bank branch. A traffic signal also was knocked over.

“I do not know how it ended up there,” fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said. “That’s not a place you’d expect that to happen.”

He said city firefighters and public works personnel responded and shut off the water flow after about 25 minutes.

The occupants of the vehicle apparently left the scene, McCoy said, adding that the crash was under investigation by Santa Barbara police.

There was some minor flooding to businesses in the area, he said.

