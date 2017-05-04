Santa Maria ‘50s Car Show Will Be a Gas

The 35th annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals Car Show motors into Santa Maria, May 26-28, at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The event, open to pre-1966 American vehicles, is presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The show will feature the traditional Santa Maria “City Cruise,” Kustom Kulture art show, and Sunday swap meet.

Other highlights are a model car show with a fabulous '50s theme, a pin-striping panel jam and party sponsored by PPG, and an automotive swap meet on Sunday.

New this year is an Entrant Grand Prize giveaway open to all registered car participants. The winner must be present at the awards ceremony with his or her car on Sunday, May 28.

The winner will receive a weekend package for the 2018 Cruisin’ Nationals including:

Three-night stay at the Santa Maria Inn, free 2018 car entry registration, two dinner tickets to the West Coast Kustoms 2018 Hall of Fame Banquet, free 2018 event t-shirt, and $500 in cash.

On the car show's lineup of live music:

Drive-In Romeos, a rockin’ rhythm and blues band from the West Coast will play sounds influenced from the 1940s-early '60s artists such as Wynonie Harris, Chuck Berry, Jackie Wilson and Ritchie Valens.

Moldy Marvin and Highway 138, from the Antelope Valley, will provide good ’ole rock ‘n’ roll with a little country and rockabilly.

UMO, a group of young musicians from the Central Coast, plays a blend of rockabilly, rock ‘n’ roll, Tex-Mex, Cumbria and Latin rock. UMO has a traditional sound influenced by Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Richie Valens and Carlos Santana.

General admission to the show is $15/adult; $10/seniors 60 and older; $5/military personnel with ID; children under 10 are free.

Buy advance single-day tickets (30 days before event) and save $3 per ticket on adult and senior tickets at all California O'Reilly Auto Parts Stores.

For more information on the event or to register a car, visit westcoastkustoms.com or call 951-488-0413.

West Coast Kustoms custom car calendars are available on the website for sale; proceeds benefit The Rich Pichette Alzheimer’s Awareness Project.

— Chrisie Yabu for Santa Maria Valley.