Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:30 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria ‘50s Car Show Will Be a Gas

By Chrisie Yabu for Santa Maria Valley | May 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The 35th annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals Car Show motors into Santa Maria, May 26-28, at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The event, open to pre-1966 American vehicles, is presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The show will feature the traditional Santa Maria “City Cruise,” Kustom Kulture art show, and Sunday swap meet.

Other highlights are a model car show with a fabulous '50s theme, a pin-striping panel jam and party sponsored by PPG, and an automotive swap meet on Sunday.

New this year is an Entrant Grand Prize giveaway open to all registered car participants. The winner must be present at the awards ceremony with his or her car on Sunday, May 28.

The winner will receive a weekend package for the 2018 Cruisin’ Nationals including:

Three-night stay at the Santa Maria Inn, free 2018 car entry registration, two dinner tickets to the West Coast Kustoms 2018 Hall of Fame Banquet, free 2018 event t-shirt, and $500 in cash.

On the car show's lineup of live music:

Drive-In Romeos, a rockin’ rhythm and blues band from the West Coast will play sounds influenced from the 1940s-early '60s artists such as Wynonie Harris, Chuck Berry, Jackie Wilson and Ritchie Valens.

Moldy Marvin and Highway 138, from the Antelope Valley, will provide good ’ole rock ‘n’ roll with a little country and rockabilly.

UMO, a group of young musicians from the Central Coast, plays a blend of rockabilly, rock ‘n’ roll, Tex-Mex, Cumbria and Latin rock. UMO has a traditional sound influenced by Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Richie Valens and Carlos Santana.

General admission to the show is $15/adult; $10/seniors 60 and older; $5/military personnel with ID; children under 10 are free.

Buy advance single-day tickets (30 days before event) and save $3 per ticket on adult and senior tickets at all California O'Reilly Auto Parts Stores.

For more information on the event or to register a car, visit westcoastkustoms.com or call 951-488-0413.

West Coast Kustoms custom car calendars are available on the website for sale; proceeds benefit The Rich Pichette Alzheimer’s Awareness Project.

— Chrisie Yabu for Santa Maria Valley.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 