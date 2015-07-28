Car Smashes Into Living Room Near Goleta

Advice

No injuries reported in accident at residence on Inwood Drive

No one was injured Tuesday afternoon when an elderly driver smashed into the living room of a neighbor’s home near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Inwood Drive, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

No one was home when the car slammed through the front of the house and ended up entirely in the living room, Zaniboni said.

The driver, who was not injured, told investigators he was having trouble with the car while backing out immediately before the crash, Zaniboni said.

“There was quite a bit of damage to the structure and the vehicle,” Zaniboni said, adding that a building inspector was being called in to determine if the structure was safe to occupy.

