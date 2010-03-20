Car Stereo Guys Have Something to Woof About

From Alumapro to Zapco, it is a one-stop shopping spot for complete audio systems, alarms and custom window tinting

For years, the Car Stereo Guys have been designing and fabricating some of the most unique subwoofer enclosures and custom installations on the Central Coast.

From elaborate fiberglass enclosures and custom audio integration to back-up cameras, the Car Stereo Guys have it covered.

At Car Stereo Guys, 135 S. Milpas St., the shop also offers a full line of iPod integrations and auxiliary inputs for your vehicle. They also carry many Parrot Bluetooth phone kits to suit your needs.

At Car Stereo Guys, they carry a full line of high-end audio and mobile video equipment, including Alpine Electronics, Arc Audio, Focal, RE Audio, Alumapro, Zapco, Mb Quart, Dynaudio and many more. They are also a Viper Auto Alarm and Remote Start dealer.

All of the alarms carry a lifetime warranty and they guarantee all wiring connections will be soldered not T-tapped. They are also an authorized K-40 Radar/Laser dealer, offering full protection against speeding tickets.

The shop also offers custom Window Tint, a complete line of vinyl headlight and taillight overlays, and smart start breathalyzer interfaces. Their window tint has a lifetime warranty, and they use only the best film, certain to never bubble or turn purple for the life of your car.

The folks at Car Stereo Guys are pleased to announce partnership with Katzkin Interiors. They can now do complete interiors including leather, suede and exotic materials for seats, headliners, dashboards and most interior parts.

They can assure the highest level of customer satisfaction, and guarantee all of their work for life.

Click here for more information on Car Stereo Guys, 135 S. Milpas St., or call 805.883.1783.