Trial for Car-Surfing Defendant Set to Start in August

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 20, 2013 | 5:43 p.m.

The trial for Lanie Tyrone Richardson, who is accused of murder in a high-profile “car-surfing” incident that occurred last year, is expected to begin in August in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

The start of the trial has been confirmed for Aug. 19 in the case, according to Deputy District Attorney Von Nguyen.

Prosecutors allege Richardson was under the influence and behind the wheel of an SUV in the early morning hours of June 6, 2012, while Allison Meadows, 26, and her friend, Lindsay Keebler, 25, were riding on the hood.

With the vehicle traveling in excess of 70 mph, according to estimates by the California Highway Patrol, the two women were ejected onto East Valley Road in Montecito.

Meadows died of major head injuries, and Keebler was seriously injured in the incident.

Richardson pleaded not guilty last November to a host of charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence.

Attorney Jeff Chambliss is representing Richardson in the case.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Richardson could face up to 15 years to life in prison, a fine as high as $10,000 and a “strike” on his record under California’s three-strikes law.

Additional prison time and fines could be tacked on for the other charges.

