Cara Williams To Head Human Resources at Cottage Health

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | January 31, 2018 | 2:51 p.m.
Cara Williams
Cara Williams

Cara Williams has been appointed to the position of vice president and chief human resources officer for Cottage Health, which has some 3,600 employees and 1,000 volunteers.

Patrice Ryan, Cottage Health’s former vice president/human resources, has retired after 16 years at the organization.

“Cottage Health has earned national recognition for its commitment to creating an outstanding workplace environment, which helps us strive for the highest level of patient care and patient experience,” Williams said.

“I look forward to continuing and building upon these accomplishments,” she said.

Williams was previously at Scripps Health in San Diego for nine years, and most recently was assistant vice president of patient and staff engagement and human resources.

Her earlier experience includes four years as regional human resources director for ARAMARK Support Services Healthcare Division in Chicago, and seven years in district and regional human resources management with Best Buy Stores Inc. in Dallas.

She earned her bachelor of science degree in business from Eastern Illinois University, and an MBA with emphasis on human resources from Keller Graduate School of Management in Chicago.

Williams' affiliations include memberships in the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Society of Human Resources Management.

Williams and her husband Sean have two children.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.

 
