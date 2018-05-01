Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:31 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Caravaggio’s ‘The Resurrection’: Art Historian to Give UCSB Talk on ‘An Almost Unknown Masterpiece’

By Andrea Estrada for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | January 12, 2015 | 2:16 p.m.

Resurrection
Cecco del Caravagio’s "The Resurrection."

Art historian Michael Fried, the 2015 distinguished guest professor at UC Santa Barbara’s Graduate Center for Literary Research, will give a public lecture titled “An Almost Unknown Masterpiece: Cecco del Caravaggio’s ‘Resurrection’” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Free and open to the public, his talk will take place in the McCune Conference Room, 6020 Humanities and Social Sciences Building, at UCSB.

Fried is the J.R. Herbert Boone Chair in the Humanities at The Johns Hopkins University.

Part of the Chicago Art Institute’s permanent collection, "The Resurrection" is the only documented painting by Francesco Buoneri, whom many scholars consider one of the closest followers of Italian painter Michelanglo Merisi da Caravaggio (hence the nickname Cecco del Caravaggio). The painting was commissioned by the Tuscan ambassador to Rome in 1619.

Directed by Dominique Jullien, professor of French and of comparative literature at UCSB, the Graduate Center for Literary Research seeks to enrich the experience of students and faculty members involved in literary studies by promoting interdisciplinary dialogues and other exchanges. The center’s advisory board consists of faculty members and graduate students from a broad range of departments in the humanities.

Among the center’s activities are quarterly roundtables during which graduate students present their work-in-progress and an annual interdisciplinary conference. This year’s conference, “Literature and Global Culture: The Voice of the Translator,” is slated for Jan. 23-24.

More information about the center and about Fried’s talk can be found by clicking here.

— Andrea Estrada represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

