Salud Carbajal Reflects on Year Anniversary of Montecito Debris Flow

Rep. Salud Carbajal, CA-24, has released a statement in remembrance of the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 9 Debris Flow in Montecito.

“A year ago today, our community suffered unthinkable devastation during the Montecito Debris Flow,” he said on Wednesday. “Twenty-three lives were taken, and countless businesses and workers were impacted, but our first responders did an extraordinary job.

“We continue to recover, and today, I commit that I will continue to work in a bipartisan way to make sure the resources for recovery continue to flow to our area.

“Today, I reflect and join our community on the losses — the tragic losses — that we experienced and the need for us to become more resilient on the Central Coast.



“We are a stronger community because we support one another, and together we will make sure that we are stronger than ever.”

— Mannal Haddad for Rep. Salud Carbajal.