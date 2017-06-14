Carbajal Announces $975,000 To Aid County’s Veterans

Rep. Salud Carbajal has announced that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) fully funded his first grant request, totaling $975,000 to Santa Barbara County.

The funds will support the Veterans’ Treatment Court (VTC), which specializes in the treatment of military veterans in the criminal justice system.

“Our veterans are often, unfortunately, at greater risk of mental illness and substance abuse upon returning from their service to our country,” said Carbajal.

“VTC’s are critical to addressing any wrongdoing, while ensuring that our veterans gain access to the care they need and are treated with the respect they deserve," he said.

"This grant serves as a key federal investment to improve the lives of our Central Coast veterans,” he said.

“This funding will augment the multi-system approach used in our Veterans’ Treatment Court to help veterans involved in the criminal justice system who suffer from substance use, or co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders,” said Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato.

“We look forward to exciting work and anticipate positive outcomes for the veterans being served by this grant,” Miyasato said.

The grant will help fund enhanced partnership between the Probation Department, Santa Barbara County Superior Court, and a consortium of community-based groups, in collaboration with local city, county and federal veterans’ organizations and UCSB.

The Santa Barbara County VTC program will divert veteran-offenders to a specialized court docket that will offer specific, targeted resources and provide participants with the chance to establish clean and sober lifestyles, reduce criminality and psychiatric episodes, and improve the quality of their lives.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.