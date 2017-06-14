Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:32 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Carbajal Announces $975,000 To Aid County’s Veterans

By Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal | June 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Rep. Salud Carbajal has announced that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) fully funded his first grant request, totaling $975,000 to Santa Barbara County.

The funds will support the Veterans’ Treatment Court (VTC), which specializes in the treatment of military veterans in the criminal justice system.

“Our veterans are often, unfortunately, at greater risk of mental illness and substance abuse upon returning from their service to our country,” said Carbajal.

“VTC’s are critical to addressing any wrongdoing, while ensuring that our veterans gain access to the care they need and are treated with the respect they deserve," he said.

"This grant serves as a key federal investment to improve the lives of our Central Coast veterans,” he said.

“This funding will augment the multi-system approach used in our Veterans’ Treatment Court to help veterans involved in the criminal justice system who suffer from substance use, or co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders,” said Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato.

“We look forward to exciting work and anticipate positive outcomes for the veterans being served by this grant,” Miyasato said.

The grant will help fund enhanced partnership between the Probation Department, Santa Barbara County Superior Court, and a consortium of community-based groups, in collaboration with local city, county and federal veterans’ organizations and UCSB.

The Santa Barbara County VTC program will divert veteran-offenders to a specialized court docket that will offer specific, targeted resources and provide participants with the chance to establish clean and sober lifestyles, reduce criminality and psychiatric episodes, and improve the quality of their lives.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 