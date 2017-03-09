Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:03 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Carbajal Bill Would Strengthen Preventive Healthcare for Military

By Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal | March 9, 2017 | 3:54 p.m.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D.-Dist. 24, member of the House Armed Services Committee, hasnintroduced the Strengthening Preventive Health Care for Service Members Act.

The legislation would allow the Department of Defense (DOD), through TRICARE, to immediately expand preventive health care services for military service members and families.

The bill would address the gap between civilian and military insurance requirements and coverage, offering improved access to life-saving preventive services.

“The members of our military and their families deserve access to affordable preventive screening services already required for civilian insurance providers,” Carbajal said.

“Congress needs to focus on fixing and improving our health care systems for our service members and civilians, not rolling back insurance access for millions of Americans,” he said.

Carbajal’s bill would provide DOD the flexibility in adopting U.S. Preventive Services’ Task Force recommendations, without delay. It would immediately address any delay in access as new, evidenced-based preventive services become available.

Among other issues, it would address covering well-child care for children through age 17, provide free contraceptive services, allow gestational diabetes screening without copayment, and waive statutorily imposed pharmacy cost shares for preventive services.
 
For full text of the Strengthening Preventive Health Care for Service Members Act, visit http://carbajal.house.gov/sites/carbajal.house.gov/files/TRICARE%20CARBAJ_003_xml.pdf.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

 

