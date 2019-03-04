Pixel Tracker

Monday, March 4 , 2019, 10:50 pm | Mostly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 

Rep. Salud Carbajal Calls for Nominations for 2019 Congressional Women of the Year Award

By Mannal Haddad for Rep. Salud Carbajal | March 4, 2019 | 6:14 p.m.

In honor of Women’s History Month, Rep. Salud Carbajal of California is encouraging nominations for the annual Congressional Women of the Year Award.

This award was created as an opportunity to celebrate the inspiring women throughout the 24th District who, through work or volunteerism, have gone above and beyond to positively impact the community.

Nominations can be submitted using a form available by clicking here. Anyone who self-identifies as female and who resides in the 24th Congressional District is eligible for nomination. Women can also nominate themselves. The deadline to submit a nomination is March 22.

“Each Women’s History Month, we must acknowledge the history of the women’s rights movements, remind ourselves of the day to day struggles women face at home and in their workspaces, and continue to advocate for gender equality in all social environments. In the era of the #MeToo movement, we have seen the strong, fearless women throughout our nation bravely come forward with their stories, motivating others to recognize and fight gender discrimination in all its forms,” Carbajal said. “With this year’s Women of the Year Award, I’m honored to recognize the invaluable contributions of women who have dedicated their time to improving quality of life in their communities and across the Central Coast.”

Carbajal will honor those chosen by submitting their stories into the official Congressional Record, recognizing and preserving the impact of their service for the future generations to come.

2018 Winners

» Beth Farnsworth, Santa Barbara: Anchor and reporter for KEYT in Santa Barbara. Her coverage of the Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9, 2018, debris flow helped keep residents all throughout the Central Coast well-informed. Her news coverage highlighted the importance of journalism and local reporting to the community.

» Dr. Amy Alzina, Montecito: Principal and superintendent of the Cold Spring School in Montecito. After the Thomas Fire and subsequent mudslides forced the school to temporarily close and took the lives of two of her students, she helped her community to emotionally recover.

» Becky Jorgeson, Santa Margarita: Founder and president of Hope’s Village, a sustainable community of tiny homes for chronically homeless people with little to no income.

» Gloria Soto, Santa Maria: She comes from an immigrant family in Santa Maria. Wanting a chance at a better life in this country, she put herself through high school and college all the while working full time. She then dedicated her time to important organizations in her community such as Planned Parenthood and Future Leaders of America. She is now a city councilwoman in Santa Maria.

» Deanna Cantrell, San Luis Obispo: San Luis Obispo police chief working with the Police and Community Together (PACT) Program who committed herself to representing marginalized communities of color and developing relationships between the police and the community they serve.

— Mannal Haddad is the deputy press secretary for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 