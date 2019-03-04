Rep. Salud Carbajal Calls for Nominations for 2019 Congressional Women of the Year Award

In honor of Women’s History Month, Rep. Salud Carbajal of California is encouraging nominations for the annual Congressional Women of the Year Award.

This award was created as an opportunity to celebrate the inspiring women throughout the 24th District who, through work or volunteerism, have gone above and beyond to positively impact the community.

Nominations can be submitted using a form available by clicking here. Anyone who self-identifies as female and who resides in the 24th Congressional District is eligible for nomination. Women can also nominate themselves. The deadline to submit a nomination is March 22.

“Each Women’s History Month, we must acknowledge the history of the women’s rights movements, remind ourselves of the day to day struggles women face at home and in their workspaces, and continue to advocate for gender equality in all social environments. In the era of the #MeToo movement, we have seen the strong, fearless women throughout our nation bravely come forward with their stories, motivating others to recognize and fight gender discrimination in all its forms,” Carbajal said. “With this year’s Women of the Year Award, I’m honored to recognize the invaluable contributions of women who have dedicated their time to improving quality of life in their communities and across the Central Coast.”

Carbajal will honor those chosen by submitting their stories into the official Congressional Record, recognizing and preserving the impact of their service for the future generations to come.

2018 Winners

» Beth Farnsworth, Santa Barbara: Anchor and reporter for KEYT in Santa Barbara. Her coverage of the Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9, 2018, debris flow helped keep residents all throughout the Central Coast well-informed. Her news coverage highlighted the importance of journalism and local reporting to the community.

» Dr. Amy Alzina, Montecito: Principal and superintendent of the Cold Spring School in Montecito. After the Thomas Fire and subsequent mudslides forced the school to temporarily close and took the lives of two of her students, she helped her community to emotionally recover.

» Becky Jorgeson, Santa Margarita: Founder and president of Hope’s Village, a sustainable community of tiny homes for chronically homeless people with little to no income.

» Gloria Soto, Santa Maria: She comes from an immigrant family in Santa Maria. Wanting a chance at a better life in this country, she put herself through high school and college all the while working full time. She then dedicated her time to important organizations in her community such as Planned Parenthood and Future Leaders of America. She is now a city councilwoman in Santa Maria.

» Deanna Cantrell, San Luis Obispo: San Luis Obispo police chief working with the Police and Community Together (PACT) Program who committed herself to representing marginalized communities of color and developing relationships between the police and the community they serve.

— Mannal Haddad is the deputy press secretary for Rep. Salud Carbajal.