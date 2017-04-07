Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Carbajal Cosponsors Paycheck Fairness Act

By Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal | April 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D., 24th Dist. has recognized Equal Pay Day and cosponsored the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation that would strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and guarantee that women can challenge pay discrimination and hold employers accountable.

Carbajal joined Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D. 3rd Dist., CT., in cosponsoring the legislation in the House of Representatives.
 
“Over 50 years after the Equal Pay Act was signed into law, the wage gap persists, harming not only women, but also the families they support,” said Carbajal. “Equal Pay Day is a stark reminder of the significant inequality that exists in the workforce.

“I’m proud to join my colleagues in cosponsoring the Paycheck Fairness Act, to ensure that all hardworking women on the Central Coast and across our country are getting paid what they have rightfully earned,” he said.
 
Equal Pay Day symbolizes the date when women’s wages finally catch up to what men were paid in the previous year.

Despite making up half the workforce, more than five decades after the passage of the Equal Pay Act of 1963, American women still make only 80 cents, on average, for every dollar earned by a man.

The gap is even wider for women of color, with African American women making 63 cents on the dollar, and Hispanic women making only 54 cents, on average, compared with white men.
 
The Paycheck Fairness Act would strengthen and close loopholes in the Equal Pay Act of 1963 by holding employers accountable for discriminatory practices, ending the practice of pay secrecy, and easing workers’ ability to individually or jointly challenge pay discrimination.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

 
