Friday, April 20 , 2018, 8:43 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Carbajal Criticizes SLO County Planning Commission Phillips 66 Vote

By Salud Carbajal for Congress | May 17, 2016 | 10:50 a.m.

The San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission voted to move the Phillips 66 Company Rail Spur Extension Project proposal forward Monday, May 16.

Supervisor Salud Carbajal led the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to oppose the project in September 2015 due to concerns over the inherent safety, environmental and economic impacts of the project for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

An early and outspoken advocate against the Phillips 66 project, Carbajal released this statement on the commission’s vote:

“It is extremely disappointing that the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission voted today to move forward the Phillips 66 Company Spur Extension Project. The risks of these trains carrying tons of oil up and down our Central Coast daily are simply too great.

“These trains would carry oil through our populated communities, by our hospitals and schools. No benefits afforded by the Phillips 66 project are worth endangering the health of our environment, our economy and the safety of our residents.”

Carbajal has served on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors since 2004. He is now running for Congress as a Democrat in the 24th Congressional District.

To learn more about Carbajal and his campaign, visit saludcarbajal.com.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 