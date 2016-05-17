Carbajal Criticizes SLO County Planning Commission Phillips 66 Vote

The San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission voted to move the Phillips 66 Company Rail Spur Extension Project proposal forward Monday, May 16.

Supervisor Salud Carbajal led the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to oppose the project in September 2015 due to concerns over the inherent safety, environmental and economic impacts of the project for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

An early and outspoken advocate against the Phillips 66 project, Carbajal released this statement on the commission’s vote:

“It is extremely disappointing that the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission voted today to move forward the Phillips 66 Company Spur Extension Project. The risks of these trains carrying tons of oil up and down our Central Coast daily are simply too great.



“These trains would carry oil through our populated communities, by our hospitals and schools. No benefits afforded by the Phillips 66 project are worth endangering the health of our environment, our economy and the safety of our residents.”

Carbajal has served on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors since 2004. He is now running for Congress as a Democrat in the 24th Congressional District.

To learn more about Carbajal and his campaign, visit saludcarbajal.com.