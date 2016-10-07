Carbajal, Fareed Condemn Donald Trump Comments on Women

Congressional candidates Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed both released statements Friday condemning vulgar statements Donald Trump made about women in a 2005 conversation caught on video.

As the Washington Post first reported, Trump, the Republican nominee for president, “bragged in vulgar terms about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women during a 2005 conversation caught on a hot microphone, saying that ‘when you’re a star, they let you do it.’”

The video, taken while preparing for an Access Hollywood segment, has Trump talking to then-host Billy Bush, according to the Washington Post.

Carbajal, a Democrat, and Fareed, a Republican, are facing off in the 24th District Congressional race, one of the most expensive contested seats of the election.

Fareed has supported Trump, which has been the topic of more than one attack ad run against him in recent months.

Both campaign released statements denouncing Trump’s statements from the video.

“It is absolutely disgusting that Donald Trump talks about women in such vulgar terms, and inexcusable that Justin Fareed believes he is qualified to lead our country,” Carbajal said in a statement. “If Justin Fareed represented our Central Coast values, he'd stand up to Trump's demeaning rhetoric and hateful agenda.”

About two hours later, Fareed’s campaign released a statement about Trump’s comments.

“Donald Trump's comments, regardless of when they were said, are disgusting and inexcusable. Women should be treated with the highest regard and respect,” Fareed said in a statement.

On Saturday, Fareed released an additional statement saying he had never supported Trump. At a May debate, he said he would support the Republican Party nominee.

“As I stated yesterday, Donald Trump’s comments are disgusting and inexcusable,” Fareed said Saturday. “I have never endorsed Trump, and I will not be supporting him or Hillary Clinton for president. Since the beginning of this campaign, my focus has been and will continue to be to bring a true voice for the Central Coast to Washington and to get Congress working again for the American people.”

Trump’s campaign released a statement Friday in response to the 2005 video.

“This was locker-room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close,” Trump said in a statement. “I apologize if anyone was offended.”

