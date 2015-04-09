Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:50 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carbajal, Farr, Pappas Fined By FPPC for Campaign-Reporting Violations

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | April 9, 2015 | 9:32 p.m.

Santa Barbara County supervisors Salud Carbajal and Doreen Farr were both fined by the Fair Political Practices Commission for campaign reporting issues that came out of the Franchise Tax Board’s Political Reform Audit Program.

The commission determined there was no evidence showing the violations were intentional, and presented the fines at recent meetings.

Carbajal’s 2012 campaign also was audited and found violating rules by failing to file three late-contribution reports, and accepting cash or cash equivalents of more than $100.

Carbajal and the treasurer, David Peri, are named in the case.

The FPPC called it an “isolated incident” and that the $15,000 cashier’s check contribution was timely reported.

Carbajal will be fined $7,500.

Farr’s 2012 re-election campaign fund failed to timely report payments of $500 or more, for a total of $149,318, according to the FPPC.

Farr and the committee’s treasurer, Susan Bott, had no history of enforcement actions, and were fully cooperative with the investigation, the FPPC said.

Farr will pay a $2,500 fine.

The FPPC determined that supervisor candidate Steve Pappas, who ran against Farr several times, most recently in 2012, failed to maintain detailed records and receipts that were needed to prepare campaign statements for 2009-12, and was fined $1,500.

The campaign's treasurer, Trent Benedetti, was named in the case.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 