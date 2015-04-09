Carbajal, Farr, Pappas Fined By FPPC for Campaign-Reporting Violations

Santa Barbara County supervisors Salud Carbajal and Doreen Farr were both fined by the Fair Political Practices Commission for campaign reporting issues that came out of the Franchise Tax Board’s Political Reform Audit Program.

The commission determined there was no evidence showing the violations were intentional, and presented the fines at recent meetings.

Carbajal’s 2012 campaign also was audited and found violating rules by failing to file three late-contribution reports, and accepting cash or cash equivalents of more than $100.

Carbajal and the treasurer, David Peri, are named in the case.

The FPPC called it an “isolated incident” and that the $15,000 cashier’s check contribution was timely reported.

Carbajal will be fined $7,500.

Farr’s 2012 re-election campaign fund failed to timely report payments of $500 or more, for a total of $149,318, according to the FPPC.

Farr and the committee’s treasurer, Susan Bott, had no history of enforcement actions, and were fully cooperative with the investigation, the FPPC said.

Farr will pay a $2,500 fine.

The FPPC determined that supervisor candidate Steve Pappas, who ran against Farr several times, most recently in 2012, failed to maintain detailed records and receipts that were needed to prepare campaign statements for 2009-12, and was fined $1,500.

The campaign's treasurer, Trent Benedetti, was named in the case.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.