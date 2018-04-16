Carbajal Pays Tribute to Women Who Enrich Community

During Women’s History Month, Rep. Salud Carbajal, 24th Dist., has honored a group of five exceptional Central Coast women and entered a special tribute to each of them into the Congressional Record. The honorees from the 24th District are:

» Suzanne Curtis, who is the volunteer coordinator at the American Red Cross in San Luis Obispo, and sole contributor to a scholarship at Cuesta College for veteran women.

» Dawn Addis, honored for being one of the co-founders of the Women’s March San Luis Obispo. Through her leadership, some 10,000 people marched in solidarity with women around the world and took part in the larger national conversation.

» Brenda Galvez is working in the Orcutt Union School District as a liaison for Spanish-speaking parents and is the founder of Padres en Acción, a committee whose mission is to keep Spanish-speaking parents informed about school matters to aid student success.

» Sylvia Barnard is executive director of the Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria. After overcoming personal challenges as a single mother, she wrote a book to empower other women titled One Mother to Another.

» Nancy Weiss has revolutionized her position as director of food services for the Santa Barbara School District by ensuring students have the healthiest meal options.

“It was an honor to recognize these admirable women and to show our appreciation for their extraordinary service,” Carbajal said. “It was truly inspiring learning more about what individuals are doing in the 24th District to improve our community.

“There are so many individuals across the Central Coast that are making a positive impact in our communities, and I was proud to recognize five of them today in Congress.”

The honorees come from all backgrounds and professions, and represent the thousands of women who make a positive impact in our communities.

While there are no specific criteria for nomination, Carbajal said he looks for women to recognize who, through their work or volunteerism, have improved the quality of life for the community.

— Jeremy Tittle for Rep. Salud Carbajal.