Carbajal Invited by Biden to Attend Hispanic Heritage Month Dinner in Washington

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | September 21, 2013 | 7:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal has been invited to Washington, D.C., as the dinner guest of Vice President Joe Biden.

The occasion is an Oct. 8 reception and dinner that Biden and his wife, Jill, are hosting as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have enriched the United States and its culture.

Carbajal said Saturday he is humbled to be included in the event, which the Bidens have hosted at their Naval Observatory residence the last four years.

“It’s a great honor to be invited by the vice president,” said Carbajal, who told Noozhawk he has not yet decided whether he can attend.

If he does go, he added, it would be at his own expense as the trip would not be official county business.

Earlier this year, President Barack Obama had invited Carbajal to Washington to attend a speech he was giving on climate change. That event was considered official business for the county, but the trip was not taken at taxpayer expense.

Carbajal is in his third term on the Board of Supervisors and is this year’s chairman.

