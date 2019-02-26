Carbajal Invites High School Students to Participate in Congressional Art Competition

California Congressman Salud Carbajal has announced the start of this year’s Congressional Art Competition.

High school students from across California’s 24th Congressional District are encouraged to participate in the annual competition by April 25.

The Congressional Art Competition was established in 1982 as a way to encourage the creative talents of high school students across the nation. Since the beginning of the competition, more than 650,000 students have participated. Carbajal is a strong supporter of a well-rounded curriculum, and encourages young artists to pursue their unique passions and abilities that reflect the vibrant and diverse Central Coast.

In 2018, a total of 65 entries were submitted from several Central Coast high schools. Each year, a first-, second- and third-place winner are selected by an independent panel of distinguished local members of the art community. A fourth People’s Choice Award winner is based on social media engagement.

The winning student’s artwork will be exhibited in the U.S. Capitol for one year, and the student will receive two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C., to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for the new display in June. A reception for 24th District finalists will be held on the Central Coast in May.

Students may submit a completed work to the Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo no later 5 p.m. April 25. Artwork can be submitted to the Santa Maria office by appointment.

All artwork ranging from paintings and drawings to mixed media and photography within a 28-inch-by-28-inch-by-4-inch measurement (frames included) can be submitted for review. Click here for detailed information, including competition requirements and guidelines.

The winners of the 2018 Congressional Art Competition in CA-24 were:

» Madison Ly — The American Dream

» Sarah Del Valle — Soldier

» Alexia Li — Constantly Risking Absurdity

» People’s Choice Winner: Kaitlyn Corbo — Sweet Creature

» Honorable Mention: Emma Robertson — What the Mind Creates

— Mannal Haddad represents Rep. Salud Carbajal.