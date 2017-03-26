Central Coast Architects Discuss Issues with Carbajal

Three members of the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara met this month with Rep. Salud Carbajal to share issues architects are facing in Santa Barbara County, and across the country.

Visiting Carbjal in his Capitol Hill office were Dan Johnston, the Santa Barbara AIA's president; Keith Rivera, president-elect; and Tara Rizzi, executive director.

The group was in Washington for the annual AIA Grassroots convention, which focuses on advocating for architects’ issues.

One issue addressed was H.R.679, a bill that modifies the procurement of design firms for federal projects from a one-step to a two-step process.

In the one-step process, designs and bids are presented by all firms competing for a project; in the two-step process, qualified firms are shortlisted and only those firms present proposal for the facilities.

The bill saves money for numerous firms that might have prepared detailed design proposals but have little chance of winning the job among a large field of applicants, and taxpayer funds spent in agency reviews.

Carbajal, who agreed to be a co-sponsor of H.R.679, said, "I am proud to partner with AIA as a co-sponsor of H.R. 679 to streamline the selection process and to reduce unnecessary financial burdens on architects.”

Also discussed was the significance of the new Auxillary Dwelling Unit (ADU) rules that have been regulated by the state of California.

“It was great to engage with architects from the Central Coast and to discuss current issues facing their industry," Carbajal said.

For information on the AIA, visit www.aia.org.

— Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara.