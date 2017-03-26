Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:49 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Central Coast Architects Discuss Issues with Carbajal

By Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara | March 26, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Three members of the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara met this month with Rep. Salud Carbajal to share issues architects are facing in Santa Barbara County, and across the country.

Visiting Carbjal in his Capitol Hill office were Dan Johnston, the Santa Barbara AIA's president; Keith Rivera, president-elect; and Tara Rizzi, executive director.

The group was in Washington for the annual AIA Grassroots convention, which focuses on advocating for architects’ issues.

One issue addressed was H.R.679, a bill that modifies the procurement of design firms for federal projects from a one-step to a two-step process.

In the one-step process, designs and bids are presented by all firms competing for a project; in the two-step process, qualified firms are shortlisted and only those firms present proposal for the facilities.

The bill saves money for numerous firms that might have prepared detailed design proposals but have little chance of winning the job among a large field of applicants, and taxpayer funds spent in agency reviews.

Carbajal, who agreed to be a co-sponsor of H.R.679, said, "I am proud to partner with AIA as a co-sponsor of H.R. 679 to streamline the selection process and to reduce unnecessary financial burdens on architects.”

Also discussed was the significance of the new Auxillary Dwelling Unit (ADU) rules that have been regulated by the state of California.

“It was great to engage with architects from the Central Coast and to discuss current issues facing their industry," Carbajal said.

For information on the AIA, visit www.aia.org.

— Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 