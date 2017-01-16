Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:23 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Carbajal Named to House Committee on Budget

By Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal | January 16, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D., 24th District) has announced his appointment to the House Committee on Budget. The Budget Committee is responsible for drafting an annual concurrent resolution that provides a congressional framework for spending and revenue levels, the federal surplus or deficit, and public debt.

Carbajal’s assignment was announced the same day House Republicans voted to pass a budget resolution initiating the reconciliation process to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Any bill considered under this process requires a simple majority to pass in the U.S. Senate, instead of the 60 votes usually required to avoid filibuster during debate.

Carbajal proposed an amendment to the budget resolution that would allow any state in which the ACA has lowered the uninsured rate to opt-out of the replace plan. His amendment was blocked without consideration by House Republicans.
 
“I look forward to utilizing my prior budgetary experience as Santa Barbara County supervisor to make strategic investments that support and strengthen working families on the Central Coast,” said Carbajal. “I will work diligently to ensure our federal budget protects Medicare and Social Security, invests in rebuilding our infrastructure, and expands access to affordable education.
 
“It is unconscionable that Republicans are using the budget reconciliation process to dodge any constructive conversation on how we can improve access to affordable health insurance – not simply cut a program that has cut the rate of uninsured Americans in half while offering nothing to replace it.

"As a member of the Budget Committee, I will fight for the over 20 million Americans that rely on the Affordable Care Act for insurance coverage and be a constant reminder to my colleagues that repealing the ACA without a replacement is reckless and irresponsible,” Carbajal said.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

 
