Carbajal Receives Endorsement from House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, the first woman Speaker in U.S. History and the top Democrat in Congress for more than a decade, has endorsed Salud Carbajal for Congress.

Pelosi joins Congresswoman Lois Capps in headlining a growing list of more than 100 elected officials, business and community leaders who have endorsed Carbajal for Congress.

"Salud Carbajal is a tenacious and effective champion for California’s hard-working families — and he’s the best person to carry forward Congresswoman Lois Capps’ legacy of bipartisan achievement,” Leader Pelosi said. “Carbajal knows how to bring people together to deliver change and expand the opportunities of the middle-class families of the Central Coast. I am proud to endorse Salud Carbajal for Congress."

As the Democratic Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 114th Congress, Pelosi is fighting for bigger paychecks and better infrastructure for America’s middle-class families.

“It is truly an honor to receive Leader Nancy Pelosi's endorsement," stated Carbajal. “I have long admired her work as the leader of our Party in Congress and her accomplishments as the first woman to serve as the Speaker of the House. I look forward to working with her to deliver results for the Central Coast and bring opportunity and security to middle-class families.”

Carbajal was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2004, where he established a track record of bringing people together to get results for the Central Coast.

He is running for Congress to continue fighting for opportunity for middle-class families and to protect the special quality of life we enjoy here on the Central Coast.

— Cory Black is a publicist representing Salud Carbajal.