Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:35 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Carbajal Receives Endorsement from House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi

By Cory Black for Salud Carbajal | August 25, 2015 | 10:13 a.m.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, the first woman Speaker in U.S. History and the top Democrat in Congress for more than a decade, has endorsed Salud Carbajal for Congress. 

Pelosi joins Congresswoman Lois Capps in headlining a growing list of more than 100 elected officials, business and community leaders who have endorsed Carbajal for Congress.

"Salud Carbajal is a tenacious and effective champion for California’s hard-working families — and he’s the best person to carry forward Congresswoman Lois Capps’ legacy of bipartisan achievement,” Leader Pelosi said.  “Carbajal knows how to bring people together to deliver change and expand the opportunities of the middle-class families of the Central Coast. I am proud to endorse Salud Carbajal for Congress."

As the Democratic Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 114th Congress, Pelosi is fighting for bigger paychecks and better infrastructure for America’s middle-class families. 

“It is truly an honor to receive Leader Nancy Pelosi's endorsement," stated Carbajal. “I have long admired her work as the leader of our Party in Congress and her accomplishments as the first woman to serve as the Speaker of the House. I look forward to working with her to deliver results for the Central Coast and bring opportunity and security to middle-class families.” 

Carbajal was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2004, where he established a track record of bringing people together to get results for the Central Coast. 

He is running for Congress to continue fighting for opportunity for middle-class families and to protect the special quality of life we enjoy here on the Central Coast.

— Cory Black is a publicist representing Salud Carbajal.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 