Carbajal Releases Statement About Oil Spill Off Refugio Beach

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal released the following statement Wednesday regarding the oil spill in Santa Barbara.
"First responders are doing heroic work responding to this crisis by rapidly cleaning up our beaches and protecting our coastline from further damage.
"Right now, we need to focus our efforts on the cleanup, but this is a wake-up call for all of us. We must make decreasing our reliance on fossil fuels a top priority and start expanding green energy alternatives and protecting our environment by increasing safety standards with stricter oversight and increased inspections.”
— Cory Black represents the Salud Carbajal for Congress Campaign.