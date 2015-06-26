Carbajal Responds to Supreme Court Ruling on Marriage Equality

On Friday, Salud Carbajal released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court ruling on the marriage equality cases from Ohio, Tennessee, Michigan and Kentucky:

“I strongly support the decision announced today by the Supreme Court affirming that same sex couples and their families have the same rights as everyone else in society and that they deserve to be treated with dignity, respect and equality under the law.”

“The ruling today is an important victory for civil rights, but there is more work that needs to be done to ensure that LGBT Americans can't be discriminated against in the workplace.

“In Congress I will work to pass the Employment Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA) and other legislation to treat all Americans equally.”

