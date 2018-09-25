Tuesday, September 25 , 2018, 2:54 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Carbajal Secures Funding for Central Coast Harbors and Water Project

By Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal | September 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, CA-2,  announced the passage of new federal funding for water projects on the Central Coast included in the Fiscal Year 2019 Energy and Water Appropriations Act (H.R. 5895).

The bill includes investments in the Cachuma Water Project, and will help fund necessary dredging in the the Santa Barbara Harbor and Morro Bay Harbor. The spending bill was signed into law by the president on Friday.
 
“The Morro Bay and Santa Barbara harbors are both significant economic drivers in our community and play a critical role in keeping residents and visitors safe,” said Carbajal.

“These resources will provide necessary funding to support the annual dredging that keeps our harbors open for business, fueling job growth on the Central Coast and preserving their economic vitality,”he said.

“I’m grateful these critical resources for Central Coast water projects passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority,” he said.
 
» Santa Barbara Harbor

H.R. 5895 provides $3.36 million in funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to support the Santa Barbara Harbor’s annual dredging.
 
“Santa Barbara is fortunate to receive a congressional appropriation of $3.3 million to continue with much needed harbor dredging,” said Scott Riedman, Santa Barbara Habor Waterfront director.

“The economic vitality of the harbor is dependent on annual dredging and this funding ensures our working harbor will remain productive and an excellent resource for residents and visitors alike,” he said.

“We are all grateful for Congressman Carbajal’s efforts in working with the Corps of Engineers to include Santa Barbara in their budget and supporting the harbor,” he said.
 
» Cachuma Water Project
 
H.R. 5895 includes $1.57 million for the Bureau of Reclamation to support the Cachuma Water Project in Santa Maria. The Cachuma project captures seasonal floodwater that would otherwise drain into the ocean. The project provides supply water for water deficient communities on the South Coast.

“The passage of reclamation's budget is great news to continue the extraordinary work that reclamation accomplishes on behalf of the American People,” said Duane D. Stroup, deputy area manager.

“The Cachuma Project is a significant portion of the water supply for Santa Barbara County including the Santa Barbara municipal area and reclamation welcomes the funding that allows us to continue operating and maintaining the project,” he said.

» Morro Bay Harbor
 
H.R. 5895 includes $2.4 million in funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge the Morro Bay Harbor entrance next year.

“The city of Morro Bay is grateful to receive $2.4M in federal funding from the passage of an appropriations bill supported by Congressman Salud Carbajal that will be used for critically important harbor entrance dredging next year,” said Morro Bay Mayor Jamie L. Irons.

“This dredging will help ensure a safe harbor entrance for our recreational boaters and commercial fisher men and women, and allows Morro Bay to be a safe refuge during storms,” Irons said.

“Morro Bay is home to our own Harbor Patrol officers and United States Coast Guard, who provide boater assistance, rescue services and homeland security along our coast,” he said.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

 

