Carbajal Seeks Nominees for Women of Year

This Women’s History Month, Rep. Salud Carbajal has announced that nominations are now being taken for his first Women of the Year Award, recognizing women throughout the 24th District who have made a positive impact in our communities.

Carbajal invites nominations from anyone living in the district, which includes Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and the northern portion of Ventura County. Deadline to submit a nomination is Monday, March 13.

“As we celebrate the contributions of women in American history this month, it is also important to acknowledge some of the women throughout the Central Coast who are working to improve our quality of life,” Carbajal said.

“I encourage constituents to nominate someone they know that has made a positive impact through their service in our communities,” he said.

The only requirement is that the nominee reside in the 24th Congressional District. To submit a nomination, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLDGADJPzgwp3ah8Et14xQx4y2odZ1qRVlKSJlctbrnoz8Xg/viewform?c=0&w=1

Carbajal is interested in honoring those who have, through their work or volunteerism, gone above and beyond to positively impact our communities on the Central Coast.

He will honor those chosen by submitting their stories into the official Congressional Record, recognizing and preserving the impact of their service.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.