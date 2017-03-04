Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:10 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Carbajal Seeks Nominees for Women of Year

By Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal | March 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

This Women’s History Month, Rep. Salud Carbajal has announced that nominations are now being taken for his first Women of the Year Award, recognizing women throughout the 24th District who have made a positive impact in our communities.

Carbajal invites nominations from anyone living in the district, which includes Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and the northern portion of Ventura County. Deadline to submit a nomination is Monday, March 13.

“As we celebrate the contributions of women in American history this month, it is also important to acknowledge some of the women throughout the Central Coast who are working to improve our quality of life,” Carbajal said.

“I encourage constituents to nominate someone they know that has made a positive impact through their service in our communities,” he said.

The only requirement is that the nominee reside in the 24th Congressional District. To submit a nomination, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLDGADJPzgwp3ah8Et14xQx4y2odZ1qRVlKSJlctbrnoz8Xg/viewform?c=0&w=1

Carbajal is interested in honoring those who have, through their work or volunteerism, gone above and beyond to positively impact our communities on the Central Coast.

He will honor those chosen by submitting their stories into the official Congressional Record, recognizing and preserving the impact of their service.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 